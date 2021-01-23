The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 11,362.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $838,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $8,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 13,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $3,035,205.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,823,158.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock worth $555,339,595. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $231.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.58.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $249.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $90.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.34. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $267.20.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.