The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.99 Million

Brokerages predict that The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) will post sales of $16.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The ExOne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.30 million and the lowest is $16.50 million. The ExOne reported sales of $17.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full year sales of $58.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.40 million to $59.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $66.85 million, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $69.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The ExOne.

Get The ExOne alerts:

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XONE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The ExOne from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The ExOne in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

In other news, Director John Irvin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $243,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The ExOne by 472.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in The ExOne by 316.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in The ExOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The ExOne by 92.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The ExOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XONE opened at $22.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $432.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 2.39. The ExOne has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The ExOne (XONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.