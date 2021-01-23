The Force Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $10.43 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00011353 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.95 or 0.00378153 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

