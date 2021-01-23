The Graph (GRT) Hits Market Capitalization of $714.69 Million

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. The Graph has a market cap of $714.69 million and approximately $358.59 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001798 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded up 32.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get The Graph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00077305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.84 or 0.00657459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00045854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,373.73 or 0.04303993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015248 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00018024 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph is a token. Its launch date was December 15th, 2020. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Token Trading

The Graph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.