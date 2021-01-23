The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.8% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $13,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth $5,027,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 29,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 9,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $284.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.07. The company has a market cap of $305.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

