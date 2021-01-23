The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $696.38 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will report $696.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Middleby’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $713.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $677.10 million. The Middleby posted sales of $787.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Middleby.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $634.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.10 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The Middleby’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CL King downgraded shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 83.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 9.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 19.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 24.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 34.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the period.

The Middleby stock opened at $136.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $149.39.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

