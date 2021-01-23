The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.5% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1,327.3% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 553,110 shares of company stock worth $76,117,100. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $130.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $322.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

