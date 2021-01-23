The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $49,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 27.9% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of PG opened at $130.00 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.65. The company has a market cap of $322.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 553,110 shares of company stock valued at $76,117,100. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

