The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.41.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REAL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The RealReal from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on The RealReal in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.62. The RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 3.33.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The RealReal will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $3,090,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,059.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 811,975 shares of company stock worth $16,633,204. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The RealReal by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in The RealReal by 1,099.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in The RealReal by 22.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,062,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,687 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The RealReal by 27.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The RealReal by 139.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,995,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,647 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

