The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

RMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $38.26 on Friday. The RMR Group has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $47.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.90.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in The RMR Group by 277.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in The RMR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in The RMR Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in The RMR Group by 141.7% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 8,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The RMR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

