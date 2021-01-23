The Sandbox Achieves Market Capitalization of $63.52 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded 110.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a market cap of $63.52 million and $51.41 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox token can currently be purchased for $0.0967 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00024770 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 656,556,458 tokens. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

