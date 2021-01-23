The Sandbox (SAND) Trading 126.4% Higher Over Last Week

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. The Sandbox has a market cap of $65.87 million and $68.14 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000311 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 126.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00023852 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 379.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 656,556,458 tokens. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

The Sandbox Token Trading

The Sandbox can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.