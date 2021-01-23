The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.57.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of The Timken in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

TKR opened at $83.40 on Friday. The Timken has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $86.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The Timken’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Timken will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 48,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $3,529,268.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 7,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $479,800.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,266 shares of company stock worth $6,907,108 in the last three months. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Timken by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,993,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of The Timken by 8,119.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,536,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,540 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 358.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 981,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,191,000 after purchasing an additional 766,883 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Timken by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 725,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,360,000 after purchasing an additional 68,370 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in The Timken by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 714,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,720,000 after buying an additional 113,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

