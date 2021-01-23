The Transfer Token (TTT) Price Hits $1.16 on Top Exchanges

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded down 31.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 29.9% higher against the dollar. The Transfer Token has a market cap of $51.40 million and $603,236.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Transfer Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00003617 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00078260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $209.12 or 0.00654144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00046135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.09 or 0.04310840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015148 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017927 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

TTT is a token. It was first traded on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,458,111 tokens. The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

The Transfer Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

