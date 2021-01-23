The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will announce ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.31) and the highest is $0.07. The Walt Disney posted earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 130.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $2.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $7.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Walt Disney.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $172.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.46 and its 200 day moving average is $139.59. The stock has a market cap of $313.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $183.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 631,685 shares of company stock worth $108,558,291. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 2,469 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Walt Disney (DIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.