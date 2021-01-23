The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Increased by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,805 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.1% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 2,469 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 631,685 shares of company stock valued at $108,558,291 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $172.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.67, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

