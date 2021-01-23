THEKEY Hits Market Capitalization of $1.41 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $30,974.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000041 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001007 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About THEKEY

TKY is a token. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

