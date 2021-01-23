Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $514.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $532.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $492.58.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,246 shares of company stock worth $18,220,461 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

