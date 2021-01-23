Theta Fuel (TFUEL) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.82 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $151.65 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0290 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00115988 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005486 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006759 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00022511 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,229,550,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

