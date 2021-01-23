Theta Fuel Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.98 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0288 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $150.44 million and approximately $4.98 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00116466 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007091 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00023447 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,229,843,200 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.