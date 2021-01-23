THETA (THETA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $70.82 Million

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. THETA has a total market cap of $1.95 billion and approximately $70.82 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, THETA has traded down 7% against the dollar. One THETA token can currently be bought for approximately $1.95 or 0.00006062 BTC on popular exchanges.

THETA Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

