THETA (THETA) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.93 Billion

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, THETA has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. THETA has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $62.49 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.93 or 0.00005995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00075141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.21 or 0.00628615 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00045177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.02 or 0.04336771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015007 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017577 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017740 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA (THETA) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

