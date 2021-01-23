THORChain Achieves Market Cap of $386.87 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $386.87 million and $66.26 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for about $2.44 or 0.00007563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00056478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00126278 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00077285 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00278784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00072266 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00040696 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain's total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

THORChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

