Thore Cash (TCH) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $20,582.05 and $54,408.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 42.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.66 or 0.00432581 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000197 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000274 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

