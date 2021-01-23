ThoreCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $544.48 Million (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for about $6,281.07 or 0.19504856 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $544.48 million and approximately $32,377.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00055340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00126351 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00077557 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00279495 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00072209 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00040985 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s genesis date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com . The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

