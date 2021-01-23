ThreeFold (TFT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,932.00

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $3,932.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThreeFold token can now be purchased for $0.0256 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ThreeFold has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00057714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00127011 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00076151 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00279958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00071185 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00040016 BTC.

ThreeFold Token Profile

ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 tokens. ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

ThreeFold Token Trading

ThreeFold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

