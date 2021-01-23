Thunder Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.45 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Thunder Token has a market cap of $28.41 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token token can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token Token Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,887,903,653 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

