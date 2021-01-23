Tiaa Fsb Acquires 1,379 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $13,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $275.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.08 and its 200 day moving average is $229.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $293.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.36.

In other news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $966,312.96. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 7,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.23, for a total value of $1,745,301.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,585,642.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,173 shares of company stock worth $9,161,621. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

