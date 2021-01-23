Tiaa Fsb Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tiaa Fsb raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,366 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,469 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155,998 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $415,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,566 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Intel by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,513,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $285,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, 140166 lifted their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.