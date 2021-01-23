Tiaa Fsb Buys Shares of 113,534 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 113,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,300,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $2,249,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Medtronic by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 754,952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $78,455,000 after acquiring an additional 38,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT opened at $116.58 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $121.41. The stock has a market cap of $156.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist increased their price objective on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

