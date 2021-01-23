Tiaa Fsb Buys Shares of 13,122 Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,372,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 16.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,427,000 after purchasing an additional 257,258 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Equinix by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,394,000 after purchasing an additional 189,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,803,000 after buying an additional 140,406 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,462,000 after buying an additional 107,473 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $721.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $699.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $745.37.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total value of $1,408,138.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,586.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.17, for a total transaction of $7,901,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,335 shares in the company, valued at $126,691,906.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,386 shares of company stock worth $21,065,371. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $804.45.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

