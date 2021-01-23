Tiaa Fsb Decreases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,332 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $12,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,520,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,342,893,000 after acquiring an additional 869,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,054 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,905,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,547,000 after purchasing an additional 198,311 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,555,000 after buying an additional 282,284 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,070,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,710,000 after buying an additional 1,279,420 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP opened at $127.77 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.37 and a 12 month high of $127.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.08.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.