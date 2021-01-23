Tiaa Fsb Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,937 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,702,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,812,000 after acquiring an additional 224,183 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,139,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,046,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 748,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,210,000 after purchasing an additional 67,853 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,046,000 after purchasing an additional 38,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 406,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $123.54 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $66.51 and a 52 week high of $124.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.24 and its 200 day moving average is $108.19.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

