Tiaa Fsb Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $48.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $222.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

