Tiaa Fsb Grows Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in Deere & Company by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $305.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $274.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $306.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $11,370,425.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,424,123.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.05.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

