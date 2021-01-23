Tiaa Fsb Has $10.54 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $10,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $206.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $117.06 and a 1 year high of $206.54. The firm has a market cap of $197.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

