Tiaa Fsb Has $10.98 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Tiaa Fsb increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 25.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,422,185,000 after buying an additional 8,614,541 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,690,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $879,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490,401 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $368,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,418 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in T-Mobile US by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,498,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $514,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,828,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $130.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $135.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.17. The firm has a market cap of $161.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.52.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

