Tiaa Fsb Has $11.56 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,541 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $11,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 870,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,947,000 after buying an additional 60,603 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 352,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 175,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after buying an additional 23,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,057,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,378,000 after acquiring an additional 44,297 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $34.98 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.90.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

