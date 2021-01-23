Tiaa Fsb Has $12.24 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,642 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $12,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth $38,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.39.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of -16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

