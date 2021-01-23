Tiaa Fsb Has $15.61 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $15,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 10,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $1,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.20.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $283.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

