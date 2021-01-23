Tiaa Fsb Has $16.92 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Tiaa Fsb increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $16,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.92.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $206.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.27. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

