Tiaa Fsb Has $18.35 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,285 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $18,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Boston Scientific by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Shares of BSX opened at $37.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $44.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.21.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $1,561,961.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,627 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

