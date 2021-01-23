Tiaa Fsb Has $26.03 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 707,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,719 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $26,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 173,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 77,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PFE opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.32. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $203.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

