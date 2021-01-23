Tiaa Fsb Has $8.63 Million Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Tiaa Fsb increased its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,074 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Fortive were worth $8,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 76.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other Fortive news, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $16,058,969.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $4,009,209.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,339,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 339,420 shares of company stock worth $21,395,729 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $69.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wolfe Research cut Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.