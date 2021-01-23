Tiaa Fsb Has $9.97 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,449 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Target were worth $9,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Target by 154.7% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 328,437 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,703,000 after purchasing an additional 928,437 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Target by 27.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,484,512 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,692,000 after buying an additional 321,139 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Target by 204.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 470,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,943,000 after buying an additional 315,851 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Target by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 432,475 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $68,080,000 after buying an additional 246,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,993,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

NYSE:TGT opened at $191.91 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.03. The firm has a market cap of $96.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

