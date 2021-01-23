Tiaa Fsb Increases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Tiaa Fsb raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $17,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 111.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $315.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $322.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.71.

S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

