Tiaa Fsb Invests $11.13 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,769 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,127,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1,259.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Tesla by 330.1% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in Tesla by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.98.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.60, for a total transaction of $4,246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,790.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total transaction of $575,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,601,502.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $101,021,931. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $846.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $718.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.21. The company has a market cap of $802.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,700.08, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $884.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

