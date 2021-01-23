Tiaa Fsb Lowers Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $13,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Charter Communications by 253.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,538,000 after purchasing an additional 497,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,152,000 after purchasing an additional 335,558 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,494,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,053,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Charter Communications by 391.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 313,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,843,000 after buying an additional 249,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,953,667.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total value of $5,757,165.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,299,870.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,860 shares of company stock worth $45,482,701. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHTR. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $655.44.

Shares of CHTR opened at $646.69 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.67 and a 52 week high of $681.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $647.52 and a 200-day moving average of $618.53.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.