Tiaa Fsb Lowers Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,548 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 13,570 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $548.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $339.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $527.93 and its 200 day moving average is $505.35. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.92.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.