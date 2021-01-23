Tiaa Fsb Purchases 3,734 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $20,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 16.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 2.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $554.68.

Shares of NOW opened at $541.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $105.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.28, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $535.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.38. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.93 and a 52 week high of $566.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.21, for a total transaction of $574,091.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,909.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total transaction of $72,140.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,988.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,883,815 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

